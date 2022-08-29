Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Will Roll Out True 5G Network By Diwali, Says Mukesh Ambani At Reliance's 45th AGM

Ambani said that for pan-India 5G network Reliance Jio has committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment

Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 3:31 pm

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio will launch 5G standalone services in India by Diwali this year. 

While addressing shareholders at the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali 2022, adding that this will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network, Ambani said.

“Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has deployed standalone 5G stack rather than upgrading the existing 4G network, to offer ultra-high speed internet,” he said at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM.

Related stories

Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When And Where To Watch It Live

Mukesh Ambani-Backed Reliance Industries Trades Flat Ahead Of Its 45th Annual General Meeting

Jio's ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world, he said.

Ambani said that for pan-India 5G network, the company has committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment

“We have indigenously developed end-to-end 5G stack which is cloud-native, software-defined, digitally managed, with support for advanced features like Quantum Security. This is developed in-house by our 2,000+ young Jio engineers,” Ambani said.

“Reliance Jio has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio5G across multiple key cities. By Dec’23, we will deliver 5G to every town of India,” Ambani added.

“With Jio 5G, we will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India’s needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets,” said Ambani.

Meanwhile, Ambani said that the company has also partnered with Qualcomm.

"We are privileged to have the world’s leading tech companies as partners in our ‘Made in India’ 5G collaboration viz. Meta, Google, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and Cisco. Today, I announce an exciting partnership with Qualcomm," Ambani added.

Tags

Business Reliance Industries Reliance Industries 45th Annual General Meeting Reliance Industries 45th AGM Reliance Jio Reliance Jio 5G Network Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries 45th AGM Announcements
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG