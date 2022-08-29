Will Roll Out True 5G Network By Diwali, Says Mukesh Ambani At Reliance's 45th AGM

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio will launch 5G standalone services in India by Diwali this year.

While addressing shareholders at the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali 2022, adding that this will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network, Ambani said.

“Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has deployed standalone 5G stack rather than upgrading the existing 4G network, to offer ultra-high speed internet,” he said at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM.

Jio's ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world, he said.

Ambani said that for pan-India 5G network, the company has committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment

“We have indigenously developed end-to-end 5G stack which is cloud-native, software-defined, digitally managed, with support for advanced features like Quantum Security. This is developed in-house by our 2,000+ young Jio engineers,” Ambani said.

“Reliance Jio has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio5G across multiple key cities. By Dec’23, we will deliver 5G to every town of India,” Ambani added.

“With Jio 5G, we will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India’s needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets,” said Ambani.

Meanwhile, Ambani said that the company has also partnered with Qualcomm.

"We are privileged to have the world’s leading tech companies as partners in our ‘Made in India’ 5G collaboration viz. Meta, Google, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and Cisco. Today, I announce an exciting partnership with Qualcomm," Ambani added.