New York’s Times Square To Be Replicated In Sandbox Metaverse World; Ethereum Down 4%

TimePieces, the non-fungible token (NFT) project by Time Magazine, has reportedly struck a deal with Sandbox, a metaverse world, to open a virtual representation of New York’s Times Square in metaverse.
Sebastien Borget, CEO and co-founder, Sandbox, said in a post published on Medium, “The Sandbox is often viewed as a ‘virtual Manhattan', a vibrant space alive with culture, entertainment, and brands. By partnering with TIME, we're adding TimePieces as the beating heart and soul of this virtual Manhattan.”
We're bringing @TIME Square to the #metaverse! 🏙️— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) June 20, 2022
A virtual hub for art and commerce curated by @timepieces.https://t.co/rzKOK4SIHZ pic.twitter.com/QDgiFPiJvw
