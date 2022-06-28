Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
New York’s Times Square To Be Replicated In Sandbox Metaverse World; Ethereum Down 4%

Time Magazine has partnered with Sandbox metaverse to create New York's Times Square. The cryptocurrency market falls, Bitcoin down nearly 3 per cent, Ethereum about 4 per cent.

TimePieces, the non-fungible token (NFT) project by Time Magazine, has reportedly struck a deal with Sandbox, a metaverse world, to open a virtual representation of New York’s Times Square in metaverse.

Sebastien Borget, CEO and co-founder, Sandbox, said in a post published on Medium, “The Sandbox is often viewed as a ‘virtual Manhattan', a vibrant space alive with culture, entertainment, and brands. By partnering with TIME, we're adding TimePieces as the beating heart and soul of this virtual Manhattan.”

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 2.73 per cent to $924.54 billion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 5.03 per cent to $55.77 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $20,577.00, lower by 2.71 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 3.87 per cent to $1,172.34. 

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.34 per cent at $0.4773; Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 5.04 per cent at $0.3216, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 6.64 per cent at $37.20, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 5.46 per cent at $7.52, and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 1.9 per cent at $231.67.

Today’s top gainer was PAPPAY (PAPPAY), which was up by 975.5 per cent at $0.000004945. The top loser was Metaxa (METAXA), which was down by 82.9 per cent at $0.0000002224. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 7.37 per cent at $0.06935. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.09174. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 5.68 per cent at $0.00001072.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 6.42 per cent to trade at $0.0000003482, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 5.14 per cent at $0.000006101, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) fell 0.19 per cent at $0.007495. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 9.78 per cent at $5,895.30, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 3 per cent at $0.00008152. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.32 per cent at $19.04, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 8.87 per cent at $5.17 and Aave (AAVE) fell by 4.39 per cent at $63.39.

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Sandbox (SAND) Metaverse Blockchain Technology Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Blockchain Transaction
