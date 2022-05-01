Sunday, May 01, 2022
Maruti Suzuki Sales Dip 6% To 1,50,661 Units In April

Last month, the company's domestic sales slipped 7 per cent to 1,32,248 units as against 1,42,454 units in April 2021.

Updated: 01 May 2022 3:00 pm

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 6 per cent decline in total wholesales to 1,50,661 units in April.

The company had dispatched 1,59,691 units to dealers in April 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales slipped 7 per cent to 1,32,248 units as against 1,42,454 units in April 2021, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 32 per cent to 17,137 units compared to 25,041 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 18 per cent to 59,184 units against 72,318 in April 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz dropped to 579 units from 1,567 in April 2021.

However, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 33 per cent to 33,941 units compared to 25,484 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped 7 per cent to 18,413 units against 17,237 vehicles in the corresponding month last year, the company said. 

