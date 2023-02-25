Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Latest Crypto Prices: Crypto Market At $1.06 Trillion, Bitcoin Loses 3.19%, Ethereum Dips 2.85%

Cryptocurrency prices fell 3.09 per cent on Saturday morning following yesterday's decline. The market was dragged down by losses in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 2:14 pm

Global crypto markets continued to fall on Saturday, February 25, 2023, following yesterday's losses, weighed down by losses in Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins.

The market fell for the second day to $1.06 trillion, down 3.09 per cent from the previous day, at 11 am IST on Friday, according to coinmarket.com. However, the trading volume rose 0.29 per cent to $56 billion over the last 24 hours.

STEPN (GMT) continues to be the top trending crypto, but the top gainer for the day was BinaryX (BNX), up 25.76 per cent to $0.2322. Conflux (CFX) was the top loser, down 19.67 per cent to $0.2318.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC dipped 3.19 per cent to $23,084.19. A deep fall in BTC's price was recorded at 8.354 pm IST on February 24, when the price dropped from $23,847 to $23,132.

In the last 24 hours, the trading volume was down 10.28 per cent to 25.6 billion. The BTC dominance stands at 42.1 per cent.

Ethereum: ETH's price dipped by 2.85 per cent to $1,598.88.

After trading in losses on Friday, Ethereum stepped into green by afternoon but slipped back into the red by 6.30 pm IST. At 8.30 pm, the price fell from $1,638 to $1,589 in one hour. Since then, ETH hasn't recovered. ETH's trading volume was up 3.79 per cent to $8.6 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was down by 3.54 per cent to $22.97.

In the 24-hour trading, Ripple's (XRP) price dipped 2.65 per cent to $0.3775, even as its trading volume surged 3 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.39 per cent to $0.3638. After a 32.06 per cent surge, its 24-hour trading volume reached $377 million.

Binance (BNB) dipped 2.70 per cent to $300.87. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.99 per cent to $449 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin dipped 3.53 per cent to $0.08128, and its 24-hour trading volume increased by 40.34 per cent.

Shiba Inu was down by 3.95 per cent to $0.00001254.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) dipped 9.65 per cent, even though its 24-hour trading volume was down by 35 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 6.82 per cent to $18.25, and its 24-hour trading volume increased by 2.99 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 5.41 per cent at $80.81.

