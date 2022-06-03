Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Friday

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex surged over 400 points, Nifty 50 index ended above t 16,600, thus rebounding after two-day hiatus. 

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 8:04 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note as indicated by the Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange, The SGX index was trading 165 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 16,775. 

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading higher on Thursday amidst worries about inflation and the Fed rate hike, with technology stocks leading the pack. The S&P 500 advanced 75.59 points or 1.8 per cent to 4,176. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 435 points or 1.3 per cent to 33,248, whereas the Nasdaq Composite was up 322 points or 2.7 per cent to 12,316. 

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading higher on Friday amidst strong global cues. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.14 per cent, South Korea’s advanced 0.32 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite surged 0.42 per cent, whereas the Shenzhen component advanced 0.67 per cent. The Hang Seng index was trading 1 per cent lower. 

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) remained the net sellers worth Rs 451 crore on Thursday, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DII) remained the net buyers worth Rs 130 crore on Thursday, according to the data on NSE. 

Stocks To Watch

UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, and Aether Industries.

Oil Prices

The crude oil prices remained unchanged in the early hours on Friday. While the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent at $116 per barrel, the Brent Crude Futures surged 7 cents to $117.62 per barrel at 0112 GMT. 

Rupee

The Indian currency, Rupee declined 10 paise to close at 77.60 against the US Dollar on Thursday. 

