Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Jio-Bp To Set Up Charging Network For Mahindra's Upcoming E-Suv Launches

Last year, the companies signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 8:15 pm

Jio-bp, the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp, will set up charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUV launches, the firm said Tuesday.
    
"Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India's leading SUV manufacturer, and Jio-bp are strengthening their existing partnership with Jio-bp setting up robust charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs launches," it said in a statement.
    
Last year, the companies signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.
    
Reliance and bp joint venture is aggressively expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commuting for EV owners. 
    
Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at the M&M dealership network and workshops across the country.
    
"With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain," the statement said.
    
M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV - the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, earlier this month.
    
The company also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.
    
The group is supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure.
    
"To this end, M&M has partnered with Jio-bp to provide EV users with a wide, accessible and convenient fast-charging network," it said.
    
Jio-bp and M&M will together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country's net-zero emission goals, it added. 

Business Jio-bp Electronic Vehicle Reliance Industries Mahindra & Mahindra XUV400 EV
