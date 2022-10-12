Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Industrial Production Contracts 0.8% In August: Govt Data

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 5:54 pm

India's industrial production contracted 0.8 per cent in August, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The IIP had grown 13 per cent in August 2021.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output contracted 0.7 per cent in August 2022.

The mining output contracted 3.9 per cent, while power generation increased 1.4 per cent during August.

In April 2020, industrial production had contracted 57.3 per cent due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Business National Index For Industrial Production (IIP) IIP IIP Data
