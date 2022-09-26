Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC Up 0.36%, ETH Dips 0.81% As Market Retreats

The global crypto market fell by 0.47 per cent to $931.2 billion, and the total trading volume increased by 149.3 per cent to $121.7 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic, and it was trading at $0.0002799. It increased by 24.1 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Chiliz, which was trading at $0.2507, with a 6.4 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 0.36 per cent, and it was trading at $19,099. Its market cap increased by 0.36 per cent to $365.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 46.3 per cent to $33.5 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market fell by 0.44 per cent to 39.12 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.81 per cent to $1,312 and its market cap decreased by 0.80 per cent to $160.8 billion. Its trading volume increased by 33.9 per cent to $14.4 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 3.2 per cent to trade at $0.4706, while its market cap decreased by 3.2 per cent to $23.4 billion, and the trading volume increased by 40.6 per cent to $3.9 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.4 per cent to $0.4463. Its market cap decreased by 2.4 per cent to $15.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 23.08 per cent to $636.5 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 2.3 per cent to $32.7. Its market cap decreased by 2.3 per cent to $11.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.4 per cent to $758.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.6 per cent to $0.06106, its market cap fell by 2.6 per cent to $8.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 20.8 per cent to $413.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 3.09 per cent to trade at $0.00001099. Its market cap decreased by 3.09 per cent to $6.03 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 50.06 per cent to $316.5 million.