Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC Up 0.36%, ETH Dips 0.81% As Market Retreats

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.36 per cent to $19,099, while Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.81 per cent to $1,312 on Monday evening.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 5:08 pm

The global crypto market fell by 0.47 per cent to $931.2 billion, and the total trading volume increased by 149.3 per cent to $121.7 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic, and it was trading at $0.0002799. It increased by 24.1 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Chiliz, which was trading at $0.2507, with a 6.4 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 0.36 per cent, and it was trading at $19,099. Its market cap increased by 0.36 per cent to $365.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 46.3 per cent to $33.5 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market fell by 0.44 per cent to 39.12 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.81 per cent to $1,312 and its market cap decreased by 0.80 per cent to $160.8 billion. Its trading volume increased by 33.9 per cent to $14.4 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 3.2 per cent to trade at $0.4706, while its market cap decreased by 3.2 per cent to $23.4 billion, and the trading volume increased by 40.6 per cent to $3.9 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.4 per cent to $0.4463. Its market cap decreased by 2.4 per cent to $15.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 23.08 per cent to $636.5 million.

Related stories

Long-Term Cryptocurrency Investments For The Bear Market - Polkadot, Chainlink And Supontis Token

Latest Crypto News: Armada Music Launch On Metaverse, USDT Launch On Polkadot, Harmony Says No Hard Fork

Bitsgap Reviews: Is This Crypto Trading Bots and Automated Trading Platform Safe?

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 2.3 per cent to $32.7. Its market cap decreased by 2.3 per cent to $11.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.4 per cent to $758.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.6 per cent to $0.06106, its market cap fell by 2.6 per cent to $8.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 20.8 per cent to $413.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 3.09 per cent to trade at $0.00001099. Its market cap decreased by 3.09 per cent to $6.03 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 50.06 per cent to $316.5 million.

Tags

Business Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Bitcoins Ethereum Shiba Inu Crypto Update Crypto Market Cardano
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK