Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up 4%, Ethereum Rises 10%, Toncoin (TON) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were in green with Bitcoin, Ethereum rising along with altcoins such as Solana, Binance and others, on Wednesday morning. In the DeFi section, however, Aave (AAVE) was trading with losses, while all other tokens were trading with gains. Aptos (APT) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 4.99 per cent to $976.41 billion and its trading volume was up by 72.39 per cent to $90.57 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Toncoin (TON); it was up 25.57 per cent at $1.84. The top loser was Aptos (APT), which was trading at $8.75 with losses of 5.29 per cent in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 4.63 per cent to $20,207.48.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,261.45, while its volume was up by 77.6 per cent at $50,788,968,151.

Until 6.25 pm on October 25, BTC was having a slow-moving day with its price being slightly on the lower side. However, suddenly after 6.25 pm, BTC jumped upwards by a significant margin along with its trading volume, and this momentum resulted in BTC crossing the $20,000 mark.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 10.63 per cent to $1,483.80 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH too, like BTC, was trading with subdued interest. Around 6.25 pm, it experienced a sudden influx of interest, which pushed its price from $1,340 levels to above $1,500 within a span of a few hours. ETH is currently trading almost near its intraday highest price.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,341.33. ETH’s trading volume was up by 114.24 per cent at $27,018,808,151.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 10.13 per cent at $31.18 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.7 per cent at $0.459 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.09 per cent at $1,615,791,293.

Cardano (ADA) rose 10.19 per cent to $0.3991. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 225.25 per cent to $1,265,962,573.

Binance (BNB) was up by 4.57 per cent to $286.20. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 80.94 per cent at $959,770,475.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 7.7 per cent at $0.06424. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 143.5 per cent at $514,374,855.

Shiba Inu was up by 4.28 per cent to $0.00001035.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 5.89 per cent to $8,123.97. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 140.44 per cent at $48,248,637.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 7.52 per cent at $16.85 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 79.57 per cent at $276,686,904.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.63 per cent at $82.02 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.89 per cent at $168,194,092.