Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Crypto Market Remains Stable, BTC Gains 0.05%, ETH Up By 0.33%

Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Market Remains Stable, BTC Gains 0.05%, ETH Up By 0.33%

Bitcoin gained 0.05 per cent, while Ethereum was up by 0.33 per cent. Solana was down by 0.79 per cent, while Nexo was the top gainer, having gained 5.69 per cent to $0.6644.

Crypto Market Remains Stable, BTC Gains 0.05%, ETH Up By 0.33%
Crypto Market Remains Stable, BTC Gains 0.05%, ETH Up By 0.33%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 5:35 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Thursday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) made minor gains along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Solana, which is the token of the Solana Blockchain, a lending and stalking platform.

The global crypto market cap stood at $841.34 billion, which was up by 0.14 per cent, even as the total crypto market volume decreased by 20.28 per cent to $31.75 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:10 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Nexo. It was up by 5.69 per cent to $0.6644. The top loser was ImmutableX, which was trading at $0.43, having fallen by 3.90 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.  

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.05 per cent to $16,824 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $323.50 billion. Its intraday low was $16,794. Later, its trading volume increased 21.64 per cent to $16.94 billion. 

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 0.33 per cent to $1,233 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $150.93 billion. Its trading volume decreased 23.40 per cent to $4.67 billion. 

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.79 per cent to $13.49 on December 8, 2022.

XRP was up by 1.88 per cent to $0.3862, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.32 per cent to $735.26 million.

Cardano (ADA) gained 0.16 per cent to $0.3108. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased 11.56 per cent to $183.59 million.

Related stories

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 1.14%, Dogecoin (DOGE) 3.43%, Ethereum (ETH) Falls 2.4%

Cryptos Building Real DeFi Solutions – Rocketize, Flow, and Cardano

Latest Crypto News: ByteX Launches Non-Custodial Wallet, Sherlock Could Lose 4 Million USDC Over FTX Collapse

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.24 per cent to $0.09632. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 30.99 per cent to $462.22 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.85 per cent to $0.000009174.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gained 0.21 per cent to $6,966. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 36.01 per cent to $20.6 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) gained 0.23 per cent to $13.21, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.69 per cent to $106.28 million.

Aave (AAVE) fell 1.23 per cent to $61.11, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.19 per cent to $50.32 million.

Tags

Business Crypto Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum Classic (ETC) Blockchain Technology NFT Project Cryptocurrency Investments Algorand (ALGO) Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'