Crypto Market Remains Stable, BTC Gains 0.05%, ETH Up By 0.33%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Thursday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) made minor gains along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Solana, which is the token of the Solana Blockchain, a lending and stalking platform.

The global crypto market cap stood at $841.34 billion, which was up by 0.14 per cent, even as the total crypto market volume decreased by 20.28 per cent to $31.75 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:10 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Nexo. It was up by 5.69 per cent to $0.6644. The top loser was ImmutableX, which was trading at $0.43, having fallen by 3.90 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.05 per cent to $16,824 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $323.50 billion. Its intraday low was $16,794. Later, its trading volume increased 21.64 per cent to $16.94 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 0.33 per cent to $1,233 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $150.93 billion. Its trading volume decreased 23.40 per cent to $4.67 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.79 per cent to $13.49 on December 8, 2022.

XRP was up by 1.88 per cent to $0.3862, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.32 per cent to $735.26 million.

Cardano (ADA) gained 0.16 per cent to $0.3108. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased 11.56 per cent to $183.59 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.24 per cent to $0.09632. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 30.99 per cent to $462.22 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.85 per cent to $0.000009174.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gained 0.21 per cent to $6,966. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 36.01 per cent to $20.6 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) gained 0.23 per cent to $13.21, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.69 per cent to $106.28 million.

Aave (AAVE) fell 1.23 per cent to $61.11, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.19 per cent to $50.32 million.