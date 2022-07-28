Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
As Many As 1,122 Twitter URLs Blocked On IT Ministry's Directions This Year

This compared to 2,851 Twitter URLs blocked in 2021, 2,731 (2020) and 1,041 (2019) and 225 (2018)

AP Photo

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 10:12 am

The number of Twitter URLs blocked on the IT Ministry's directions stood at 1,122 in the current year up to June, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In line with the objective of ensuring open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for all users, the IT Ministry issued directions "to Twitter to block URLs, including accounts under the provision of section 69A of the IT Act, 2000," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The minister gave a year-wise break up of Twitter URLs blocked by the IT Ministry, which pegged the number for 2022 (till June) at 1,122.

This compared to 2,851 Twitter URLs blocked in 2021, 2,731 (2020) and 1,041 (2019) and 225 (2018).

As per the data cited, the numbers have risen between 2018 and 2021.

"Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 empowers the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block information in any computer resource in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above," Chandrasekhar said.

For blocking of information, the ministry follows the due process as specified in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. 

"MeitY does not maintain data regarding the period of existence of accounts that were suspended by Twitter," the minister said. 

