Touching The Sky

Breaking barriers is nothing new for Punya Nanjappa. She was the only girl in her batch training with 40 male cadets and the only female cadet from Karnataka to be selected as a trainee pilot for the flying branch training at the Air Force Academy, becoming the second woman from the state of Karnataka to be a fighter jet pilot after Meghana Shanbough from Chikkamagalur to do so. The training for cadets who are selected for the flying branch is divided into three stages. Punya completed Stage 1 training at the academy in Dundigal and was selected to join the fighter stream. Commissioned into the IAF in December 2020, FLT LT Punya is from the No. 47 Squadron of the IAF.