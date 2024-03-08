The World Is Her Oyster

Empowering women in banking service was another important milestone achieved. During her tenure at SBI in 2017, when 46,000 women employees comprised 22 percent of the bank’s labour force, the workplace infrastructure, from chairs to room temperature to basic amenities, was not conducive to women as it had been over the years customized to fit men’s preferences. Kant brought in several changes to the employee policies, such as leave eligibility and other constraints, to support women in continuing their careers. In January 2014, SBI granted two years of sabbatical leave from work for female employees to meet their personal needs. Under her leadership, in May 2017, SBI also permitted the ‘work from home’ option for most of its employees, except for jobs such as customer handling that required face-to-face interaction. Remote working was further extended for more than a year in the case of female employees. Taking into account the effect of the husband’s job posting on a woman’s career, the bank also came up with the scheme to provide transfers to married women employees to their preferred location. Her mantra for women is “quitting is not an option.” Anshula Kant inspires women to ‘not give up’ in their leadership journey.