Inspiring Exquisite Work And Lifestyle

Shilpi Sonar is a highly regarded interior designer with over 35 years of experience in the field. She has successfully completed more than 3500 projects during her career and is recognized as a leading figure in the interior design and lifestyle industry in Central India.
Originating from Nagpur, Shilpi was born into a modest family. Surrounded by a lineage of artists, Shilpi opted to pursue a technical education, specializing in architecture at LAD College in Nagpur. As her knowledge of the field expanded, she developed a keen interest in interior design, diligently honing her skills in this domain.
In 1988, Shilpi established Creations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, which was then a modest town in Madhya Pradesh. She pioneered the concept of interior design at a time when the field was dominated by carpenters and civil contractors. During the 1990s, she faced challenges as a woman in the architecture and design industry, but her unwavering determination led her to introduce design to Raipur and its environs.
Shilpi achieved a significant career milestone when she was selected as the principal design consultant for The Hirmi Project by Larsen and Toubro (now known as Ultratech). At the time, she was the youngest consultant appointed by the company and oversaw the execution of a project encompassing over 700 structures, including hospitals, schools, staff quarters, clubhouse, guest houses etc. Her exceptional work quickly gained national recognition and established her as a respected figure in the industry.
In 1997, she established her office in Raipur, embarking on a journey in the realm of luxury interiors. Shilpi pioneered the concept of luxury interiors in Chhattisgarh, introducing a lifestyle that emphasized elevated living standards. Her significant contributions to the state were acknowledged by the state government, which recognized her as one of the top 25 most influential individuals and featured her in the state-produced article titled “Credible Chhattisgarh.”
Her diverse portfolio encompasses high-end residential projects, hospitals, government institutions, educational institutions, commercial spaces, and banks across 10 states. Each project stands as a unique masterpiece, reflecting her exceptional talent and dedication. Her work has been consistently featured in various media outlets, gaining widespread recognition and acclaim. In her recent collaborations with her son Satyadeep and daughter in law Arpita, Shilpi is venturing into the realm of modern luxurious marvels, adhering to the philosophy of creating timeless and elegant spaces.
Shilpi has emerged as an icon of women’s empowerment within the design sector. Her journey serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring designers across the gender spectrum, especially in Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.
In 2010, she founded the Aesthetic Institute of Design, an esteemed institution dedicated to fashion and interior design education. With an impressive alumni network of over 3000 students, the institute has garnered widespread recognition and numerous accolades, both nationally and internationally, for its exceptional contributions to the field.
Shilpi has received numerous accolades from prestigious institutions worldwide. Notably, she was recently honored with the Satya Devi Memorial Award from IBC in recognition of her significant contributions to the design industry. Ranked among the top six female designers in India, Shilpi exemplifies how talent and dedication can lead to remarkable achievements, overcoming any challenges that may arise.
Fondly called as the “Mother of Design”, Shilpi has not only earned respect amongst the fraternity but has contributed back equally. During her tenure as the Chairperson of the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Raipur Centre from 2021 to 2023, she diligently worked to empower designers by addressing both professional practice-related matters and the social responsibilities of designers.