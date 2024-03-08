Inspiring Exquisite Work And Lifestyle

Shilpi achieved a significant career milestone when she was selected as the principal design consultant for The Hirmi Project by Larsen and Toubro (now known as Ultratech). At the time, she was the youngest consultant appointed by the company and oversaw the execution of a project encompassing over 700 structures, including hospitals, schools, staff quarters, clubhouse, guest houses etc. Her exceptional work quickly gained national recognition and established her as a respected figure in the industry.