Empowering Women, Flourishing Societies

From the get go, what I’ve found exceptionally inspirational is the immensity of influence that my teachers had over me (most of them females) and the significant roles that were played by them in shaping the lives of youngsters. A strong inspiration coupled with my own passion to make a difference therefore encouraged me to join the revered field of education, as I strived hard to leave an indelible mark with my endeavours, not shying away from doing what I truly believed in. Yet, this, I believe, couldn’t be merely ascribed to valour but also to the incredible opportunities, learnings, and support that I had received throughout my journey. Today, as I stand as the Vice President of a leading educational institution in the country, I hold immense gratitude to those whose cooperation led me to where I am today and whose investment has indeed made me accelerate growth for others.