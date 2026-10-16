The Streetcar Called Adolescence In Elena Ferrante’s Novels

In The Lying Life of Adults, adolescence is seductively ugly. Set in a much later period of the 1990s, the novel opens with the unusual line, “Two years before leaving home, my father said to my mother that I was ugly.” This is the narrator speaking; Giovanna, 13, raised in a bourgeois neighbourhood by intellectual parents. Sarah Chihaya, in her review in the LA Review of Books, notes the sublime quality of this adolescent ugliness. According to her, Ferrante’s description of coming-of-age ugliness is deviously unpredictable and yet, expansive in its interpretive scope. The frequent use of the term in the novel may puzzle the reader. Giovanna drowns in self-loathing and becomes convinced of her “ugliness,” while at the same time, she is surprised by her first encounter with her vengeful, and seemingly working-class aunt, Vittoria. The young narrator notes, “Vittoria seemed to me to have a beauty so unbearable that to consider her ugly became a necessity.” Giovanna’s father’s comparison of her face to that of his long-estranged sister fortifies ugliness with a vitality that is at once boundless and dangerous.