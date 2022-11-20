Tabassum's son Hoshang Govil Shares His Last Moment With Late Mother

Veteran actor Tabassum, known for her work as a child artiste and also as host of the popular Doordarshan talk show 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan', has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang Govil said on Saturday. "Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had a gastro problem and we went there for a check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” Hoshang told PTI.

Now, ETimes spoke to her son Hoshang Govil in the midst of the family’s grieving and revealed details of Tabassum's last moments.

Hoshang said, "It all started with a bout of cold and cough, which got worse. We admitted her to the hospital and in the last couple of days she also suffered from some gastrointestinal problems. Finally, yesterday evening at around 8:40 pm, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed yesterday. She had a peaceful last journey and it was her wish to not inform anyone about her demise for atleast two days."

Tabassum was married to Vijay Govil, brother of popular TV star Arun Govil. She was the daughter of Asghari Begum and Ayodhyanath Sachdev. Over the years, she was able to make successful transitions from acting to radio to TV show host and even a successful YouTube career. She conducted many iconic interviews with Bollywood and Indian TV personalities through her Doordarshan show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan which ran on air from 1972 to 1993.

As a child artist, Tabassum was known as Baby Tabassum and starred in movies such as 'Nargis', 'Mera Suhaag', 'Manjhdhar' and 'Bari Behen' in the late 1940s.