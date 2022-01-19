After a four-month hiatus, the "King Khan" of Bollywood , actor Shah Rukh Khan has returned to social media. On Instagram, he posted a promo for an electronic brand company in which he appears alongside his wife Gauri Khan. Ever since their son Aryan Khan was jailed in a drugs case in October last year, the actor had not posted anything on his social media accounts.

The actor while sharing the commercial on Instagram wrote “Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology.”

The ad starts with Khan driving a luxury car to an exquisite bangalow in a well fitted tuxedo. He comfortably sits on a sofa and switches on a television which happens to be a rollable display by the electronics company, which in turn complements his view from the bungalow's glass wall. Then we see his wife Gauri Khan walk in, wearing a beautiful maroon dress matching the actors shirt, and the two get seated on the chairs to watch TV.

The video posted by the actor got more than 6 lakh views under an hour. Khan's fans were joyed to see his return to social media. A fan commented, “The king is back, finally.” which was followed by one fan saying, “Very happy to see your post. I love you.” Another fan added saying, “Good to see SRK's post after so long... Love SRK always.”

Khan's last post was in September last year when he put up a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha saying, “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

He has been away from public platforms and appearances after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug bust case that took place on a cruise ship. He was released in October 2021 on bail after three weeks in jail.