Samantha Prabhu Posts Cryptic Message After Unfollow Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya On Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya filed for divorce in October last year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 4:58 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu unfollowed her ex-husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. She also shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories, that reads, ‘you got this.’ Chaitanya and Prabhu issued a statement on October 2, 2021, as they ended their nearly four-year-long marriage.

Last year, the stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement. It read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled ‘Arrangements Of Love’. In the film, Prabhu will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

On the work front, Prabhu will next be seen in ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ and ‘Shaakuntalam’. She recently shared her first look from the latter. The actress made her big digital debut with ‘The Family Man 2’ and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.

