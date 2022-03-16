Ravi Teja Starts Shooting For 'Dhamaka's' New Song In Spain

Actor Ravi Teja, who last appeared in ‘Khiladi’, is currently wrapping up production on his upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’ directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The team has travelled to Spain for the latest schedule of the project, where they are filming a romantic song starring Teja and lead actress of the film Sreeleela.

According to the producers, after filming a major action sequence in Hyderabad, the crew has relocated to Spain to shoot songs on a grand scale. A song will be shot at the iconic Plaza de Espana, which is a spectacle of light and majesty, for the first time in Telugu cinema.

Pictures of the crew in Spain has surfaced online.

Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl😎#Dhamaka⚡new schedule begins in Spain 🇪🇸



Songs will be shot in this schedule on a Lavish Scale❤️



One of them will be shot at the Historic Place ‘Plaza de España’😍@sreeleela14 @TrinadharaoNak1 @vishwaprasadtg @peoplemediafcy @Vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/Ff0VM34EBS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 16, 2022

‘Dhamaka’ will be Teja's second release of the year, following ‘Khiladi’. ‘Dhamaka's’ story, screenplay, and dialogues were written by Prasanna Kumar Bezwada, with music by composer Bheems Ceciroleo and cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Teja's film ‘Krack’ became one of the star's biggest hits last year. After ‘Don Seenu’ and ‘Balupu’, this was the actor’s third collaboration with director Gopichand Malineni. The film also marked the second collaboration between Teja and actress Shruti Haasan after ‘Balupu’.

'Dhamaka's' tagline, 'Double Impact,' is also very catchy. The rest of the film's cast and crew will be revealed as time goes on. According to sources, top-tier technicians have been enlisted forTeja's next film.

For the year 2022, the actor has a slew of projects lined up. 'Ramarao on Duty' by filmmaker Sarath Mandava is one of them. Actors Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan also star in the film which will be released in theatres on March 25. Teja will also be shooting for filmmaker Sudheer Varma's 'Ravanasura' this year.