Global star Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday, July 11. They touched down in the country ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, July 12. Nick and Priyanka are expected to attend the grand wedding in Mumbai on Friday.
Priyanka and Nick were spotted outside Kalina airport in Mumbai. They made sure to greet the paps stationed outside. PeeCee greeted everyone with folded hands and Nick too waved them when they called him by his name. Priyanka was giving a sign to the paps with her hand by which she apparently means she will meet them later. The couple seemed to have arrived sans their daughter, Malti Marie, who was not seen with them.
Priyanka was in a beige and white co-ord set while Nick was in a printed co-ords. Both wore stylish glasses to complete their looks.
Watch the video here.
Anant Ambani, the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is all set to tied the knot with his fiancee, Radhika Merchant on July 12. The pre-wedding festivities have been going on since March this year. The wedding ceremonies kickstarted last week with mameru ceremony, followed by grand sangeet, haldi, shiv shaki puja, mehendi and finally the wedding is taking place after a long wait. The Shubh Vivaah will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad which is Saturday, July 13 and there is a 'Mangal Utsav'/wedding reception on July 14.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'Love Again'. She has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty including 'Heads of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena. She already wrapped up the shoot. She also hs 'The Bluff' in her kitty. Chopra will also star in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Post the announcement of the movie, there has been no update on it yet.