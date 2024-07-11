Priyanka and Nick were spotted outside Kalina airport in Mumbai. They made sure to greet the paps stationed outside. PeeCee greeted everyone with folded hands and Nick too waved them when they called him by his name. Priyanka was giving a sign to the paps with her hand by which she apparently means she will meet them later. The couple seemed to have arrived sans their daughter, Malti Marie, who was not seen with them.