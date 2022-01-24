Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

National Girl Child Day: 5 Empowering Films On Young Girls

As we celebrate National Girl Child Day, here are some films which have showcased young girls taking charge of their lives and empowering other girls in real life.

National Girl Child Day: 5 Empowering Films On Young Girls
Films On Girl Child Empowerment - IMDB

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 1:34 pm

There are numerous films and stories based around young girls in Bollywood. As we celebrate National Girl Child Day, here are some new-age films which talk about empowering young female minds and showing them that they can achieve anything.

‘The Sky Is Pink’

‘The Sky Is Pink’ is the story of a young Aisha Chaudhary and her parents, and it spans through their lives long after she has died. Aisha was a motivational speaker who died at the age of 18 as a result of a hereditary disease. And the film centers on Aisha, her parents, and her brother's lives, and how everyone does everything in their power to save her life, but unfortunately, she succumbs to the eventuality. Even at such a young age, Aisha is shown as a brave and headstrong woman, who gives strength to her parents even in such health conditions, and ensures that they lead a happy life. This is a film full of love, humour, and tears.

Related stories

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

'36 Farmhouse' Movie Review: Cheesy Dialogues And A Cringy Plot Prove That Subhash Ghai Is Still Living In The 1980s

Why Reputations Don’t Bother Filmmaker Subhash Ghai

‘Gippi’

‘Gippi’ is the story of an overweight adolescent girl attempting to deal with the social and physical obstacles of her age. It is something that every young girl has gone through while growing up. Physical appearance is a key aspect in society and it's only when we come of age that we realise what’s in her heart and mind, that’s more important than physical beauty. The same thing, ‘Gippi’ eventually learns. She understands to let go of her fears, develops self-acceptance, and accepts herself for who she is.

‘The Blue Umbrella’

Biniya is overjoyed when several Japanese travellers present her with a blue umbrella. People start getting envious of her because of her growing fame. What soon follows is that Nandkishore, the village's sole merchant, tries to steal Biniya's umbrella. It’s a charming film on how Biniya gets to realise at such a young age as to whom to trust and whom not to in life. It’s an adorable story based on writer Ruskin Bond’s book of the same name.

‘Dangal’

‘Dangal’ is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It tells the tale of Geeta and Babita Phogat, two young girls who follow in their father's footsteps and enter the world of wrestling. The ladies accomplish something that no one expected them to do, making it a heartwarming film. The film is a real-life story and shows that girls can overturn mountains and achieve anything in their lives if they make their minds to do something.

‘Secret Superstar’

Insia, a gifted young girl, aspires to be a singer, but her father forbids her. As a result, she chooses to sing anonymously by uploading videos on the internet. While she is trying to keep her identity hidden from the world so that her father doesn’t get to know the secret, she is also slowly becoming famous online for her vocals. The story revolves around her fight to break the shackles of societal oppression and do something that she desires from her heart.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dangal Aamir Khan Fatima Sana Shaikh Pankaj Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Farhan Akhtar
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi Says Casteism Is Deep Rooted In Our Society

Pratik Gandhi Says Casteism Is Deep Rooted In Our Society

Bollywood Art Project 2022 Calendar Brings Bollywood Icons to Your Room

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Kangana Ranaut Doesn't Want Bollywood To Corrupt Cinema Down South

When Raftaar Channeled His Love For Animation To Create Music

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1