National Girl Child Day: 5 Empowering Films On Young Girls

There are numerous films and stories based around young girls in Bollywood. As we celebrate National Girl Child Day, here are some new-age films which talk about empowering young female minds and showing them that they can achieve anything.

‘The Sky Is Pink’

‘The Sky Is Pink’ is the story of a young Aisha Chaudhary and her parents, and it spans through their lives long after she has died. Aisha was a motivational speaker who died at the age of 18 as a result of a hereditary disease. And the film centers on Aisha, her parents, and her brother's lives, and how everyone does everything in their power to save her life, but unfortunately, she succumbs to the eventuality. Even at such a young age, Aisha is shown as a brave and headstrong woman, who gives strength to her parents even in such health conditions, and ensures that they lead a happy life. This is a film full of love, humour, and tears.

‘Gippi’

‘Gippi’ is the story of an overweight adolescent girl attempting to deal with the social and physical obstacles of her age. It is something that every young girl has gone through while growing up. Physical appearance is a key aspect in society and it's only when we come of age that we realise what’s in her heart and mind, that’s more important than physical beauty. The same thing, ‘Gippi’ eventually learns. She understands to let go of her fears, develops self-acceptance, and accepts herself for who she is.

‘The Blue Umbrella’

Biniya is overjoyed when several Japanese travellers present her with a blue umbrella. People start getting envious of her because of her growing fame. What soon follows is that Nandkishore, the village's sole merchant, tries to steal Biniya's umbrella. It’s a charming film on how Biniya gets to realise at such a young age as to whom to trust and whom not to in life. It’s an adorable story based on writer Ruskin Bond’s book of the same name.

‘Dangal’

‘Dangal’ is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It tells the tale of Geeta and Babita Phogat, two young girls who follow in their father's footsteps and enter the world of wrestling. The ladies accomplish something that no one expected them to do, making it a heartwarming film. The film is a real-life story and shows that girls can overturn mountains and achieve anything in their lives if they make their minds to do something.

‘Secret Superstar’

Insia, a gifted young girl, aspires to be a singer, but her father forbids her. As a result, she chooses to sing anonymously by uploading videos on the internet. While she is trying to keep her identity hidden from the world so that her father doesn’t get to know the secret, she is also slowly becoming famous online for her vocals. The story revolves around her fight to break the shackles of societal oppression and do something that she desires from her heart.