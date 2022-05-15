Makers Of Malayalam Film 'Udal' Announce Hindi Remake Ahead Of Its Release

Gokulam Movies, a well-known Malayalam film production company, is branching out into Hindi and Telugu cinema. Their first is a Hindi version of the Malayalam film 'Udal,' which will hit theatres on May 20. Mollywood actor Indrans will play a negative-shaded character in the upcoming thriller film.

As the film prepares to hit theatres on May 20, its producers have reportedly said that it would be remade in Hindi, with the Bollywood version directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan himself. This was announced by Gokulam Gopalan, owner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

In a statement, Gokulam Gopalan said, "After watching Udal, many Hindi and Telugu producers approached us for the remake rights, but Gokulam Movies itself is producing the film. Many thanks to those who approached us for the remake."

Some of Bollywood's leading actors will also appear in the film, and the discussions with them are almost over. Gokulam Gopalan said that further information would be released after the release of 'Udal' Malayalam.

The filmmaker Ratheesh Reghunandan wrote the script for 'Udal,' which has the tagline 'Love and Lust inside.' The film's teaser created quite a stir on social media, garnering over 3 million views on the streaming site in only a few days. The teaser further raised fans' excitement because Indrans is seen in a never-done-before avatar.

The thriller will also include actors Dhyan Sreenivasan and Durga Krishna in pivotal roles. The musical part of the film will be handled by William Francis, and the edits of 'Udal' will be handled by Nishad Yusuf.

With only a few days till the release of 'Udal,' the fans are anticipating a nail-biting thriller accompanied by a brilliant performance from the film's most beloved actor, Indrans.