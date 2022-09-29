Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Kanika Dhillon Gives Festive Fashion Inspiration On How To Slay The Black Saree Look

Kanika Dhillon has always been giving fashion inspiration to all her fans with all her sartorial choices. Here are a few of her black saree looks that you can adopt for this ongoing festive season.

Kanika Dhillon
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 3:49 pm

When we want to slay our desi attires, we look up to our favourite celebs. Kanika Dhillon the writer cum co-producer is one fashionista who has been giving us some classy fashion goals to take on and rock our desi side with the most loved colour, Black. If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration on how to rock the black saree look, here’s Dhillon giving some much-needed fashion goals.

Here are 3 times when the fashionista showed us how to slay our desi black saree loo, which is sure to leave everyone jaw-dropped in this festive season.

Kanika Dhillon
If you want to look stylish and yet have your desi avatar on point, A classic black net saree with golden lace work is your go-to outfit for any occasion.

Kanika Dhillon
A corset blouse and boots to make your desi look amp up to another level. Kanika Dhillon takes her look with glamour and simplicity with nude makeup and minimal jewellery.

Kanika Dhillon
Lehenga - Saree? Yes! Twirl it up with a good lehenga saree with a backless blouse, jhumkas and a smokey eye to save the night.

With the festive season in full flow, we are sure these black-saree looks are going to be a hot favourite. Which one do you like the most?

