Grammy-Winning Steve Lawrence, One-Half Of Steve & Eydie, Passes Away At 88 Following Complications From Alzheimer's

In the realm of music, during the peak of their popularity in the 1960s and '70s, Lawrence and Gormé stood out as one of most celebrated couples. Their collaborative success took root with their first appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ fronted by Steve Allen in 1954. The duo’s achievements included winning an Emmy in 1979 for their NBC special, ‘Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin.’ They also received a Best Performance by a Vocal Duo or Group Award at the Grammys. Acknowledging their musical contributions, the Las Vegas Entertainment Awards bestowed upon them the honour of Musical Variety Act of the Year four times.