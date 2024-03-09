Grammy-Winning Steve Lawrence, One-Half Of Steve & Eydie, Passes Away At 88 Following Complications From Alzheimer's

Steve Lawrence, the charming vocalist, who captivated vast audiences through decades in nightclubs, concerts, and various film and television roles, passed away on Thursday, March 7, at the age of 88. He was best-known as one half of the pop vocal duo, Steve and Eydie, alongside his wife Eydie Gormé.
Lawrence died in Los Angeles due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease; his publicist Susan DuBow confirmed. In June 2019, he had made it public that he had been in the early stages of the disease and had been getting treatment for it.
Born Sidney Liebowitz in 1935, he broke into the showbiz industry as a teenager and signed with King Records. His smooth vocals graced numerous solo albums, starting in 1953 with a self-titled LP. Notably, in 1963, he claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Go Away Little Girl.’ His chart success also included hits like ‘Party Doll,’ ‘Pretty Blue Eyes,’ ‘Footsteps,’ and ‘Portrait of My Love,’ all reaching the top 10.
On Broadway, he starred in ‘What Makes Sammy Run?’ and earned a Tony nomination for Best Actor in 1964. In the 1970s, he became a familiar face on ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ making appearances in nearly 39 episodes.
Lawrence is fondly recalled by many for his role as manager Maury Sline in ‘The Blues Brothers,’ and its sequel. His diverse career also included ‘The Lonely Guy,’ ‘The Yards,’ ‘The Nanny,’ and he also guest-starred in ‘Hot in Cleveland,’ and ‘Two and a Half Men.’
In the realm of music, during the peak of their popularity in the 1960s and '70s, Lawrence and Gormé stood out as one of most celebrated couples. Their collaborative success took root with their first appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ fronted by Steve Allen in 1954. The duo’s achievements included winning an Emmy in 1979 for their NBC special, ‘Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin.’ They also received a Best Performance by a Vocal Duo or Group Award at the Grammys. Acknowledging their musical contributions, the Las Vegas Entertainment Awards bestowed upon them the honour of Musical Variety Act of the Year four times.
Steve Lawrence has truly left a musical legacy behind. May he rest in peace.