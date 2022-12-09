Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Dino Morea Birthday Special: 5 Times When The Fitness Icon Gave Workout Motivation

Dino Morea Birthday Special: 5 Times When The Fitness Icon Gave Workout Motivation

Dino Morea has time and again been one of the most popular fitness icons in the film industry. As he turns 47, here taking a look at some of his recent videos where he has given workout motivation to all his fans.

Dino Morea
Dino Morea's Most Inspirational Fitness Videos Instagram

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 1:47 pm

Since his debut in the Indian film industry, Dino Morea has been deemed a heartthrob and a fitness icon. From the early 2000s to now in 2022, he is still reigning these two spheres after all this time. Dino Morea’s love for fitness has stayed consistent over two decades and the actor still manages to make fans go weak in the knees. He usually takes to Instagram to share small bits of his workout routine to motivate his followers and give them gym-spiration.

Since it is his birthday today, here are a few videos to inspire you to start hitting the gym!

Here is a reel has shared this week of himself doing push-ups, playing football, and working out at the gym. Dino Morea captions it, “#mondaymotivation ❤ Motivation is what gets you started. A habit is what keeps you going. #healthyliving #onelife #makeitcount (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

It doesn't feel like a workout unless you break a sweat doing it. Dino Morea takes to Instagram to give us a solid dose of gym-spiration as he posts this reel of him showing us snippets of his workout routine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Stretching is an essential part of the workout. here Dino Morea posts a video of himself stretching at the gym he captions it saying, “Stretch stretch and stretch before & after you exercise. Flow like water 🤟🏻 #dinomoreafitness (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Get yourself pair of boxing gloves and relieve yourself of all the pent-up stress. Here is a video of Dino Morea of doing the same as he punches the punching bag non-stop.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Pick up your battle ropes. Dino Morea posted yet another inspirational video of working out tirelessly with the battle ropes. We can't help but be inspired by this fitness icon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Dino Morea is surely an inspiration to all of us as a fitness icon. Hope he keeps making such a positive impact and inspiring his fans always.

Here’s wishing him a very Happy Birthday.

