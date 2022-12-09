Dino Morea Birthday Special: 5 Times When The Fitness Icon Gave Workout Motivation

Since his debut in the Indian film industry, Dino Morea has been deemed a heartthrob and a fitness icon. From the early 2000s to now in 2022, he is still reigning these two spheres after all this time. Dino Morea’s love for fitness has stayed consistent over two decades and the actor still manages to make fans go weak in the knees. He usually takes to Instagram to share small bits of his workout routine to motivate his followers and give them gym-spiration.

Since it is his birthday today, here are a few videos to inspire you to start hitting the gym!

Here is a reel has shared this week of himself doing push-ups, playing football, and working out at the gym. Dino Morea captions it, “#mondaymotivation ❤ Motivation is what gets you started. A habit is what keeps you going. #healthyliving #onelife #makeitcount (sic)."

It doesn't feel like a workout unless you break a sweat doing it. Dino Morea takes to Instagram to give us a solid dose of gym-spiration as he posts this reel of him showing us snippets of his workout routine.

Stretching is an essential part of the workout. here Dino Morea posts a video of himself stretching at the gym he captions it saying, “Stretch stretch and stretch before & after you exercise. Flow like water 🤟🏻 #dinomoreafitness (sic).”

Get yourself pair of boxing gloves and relieve yourself of all the pent-up stress. Here is a video of Dino Morea of doing the same as he punches the punching bag non-stop.

Pick up your battle ropes. Dino Morea posted yet another inspirational video of working out tirelessly with the battle ropes. We can't help but be inspired by this fitness icon.

Dino Morea is surely an inspiration to all of us as a fitness icon. Hope he keeps making such a positive impact and inspiring his fans always.

Here’s wishing him a very Happy Birthday.