Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Her 'Daldal' Character Is A Super Achiever, Glass-Ceiling Breaker

In 'Daldal', the actress will portray the challenging role of a cop. Bhumi described her character as a super achiever and a glass-ceiling breaker who rewrites the rules in a male-dominated world. The actress said: " 'Daldal' is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, and a rewriter of rules in a man’s world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job, and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise, and I’m thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform like Amazon Prime Video that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world.”