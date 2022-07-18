Anumol Wraps Up Shooting For Tamil Web Series 'Ayali'; Pens A Long 'Thank You' Note

Malayalam actress Anumol, who has completed shooting for her portions in the Tamil web series 'Ayali,' has penned a heartfelt post thanking the entire team for the wonderful time she had while shooting with them.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself during her last shot.

She ended her post with a shoutout to Kushi, the producer, and said: "We made it. You have inspired me a lot in all ways -- both professionally and personally. Be the same, make more good content and give opportunities to as many as you can."

[With Inputs from IANS]