Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Anumol Wraps Up Shooting For Tamil Web Series 'Ayali'; Pens A Long 'Thank You' Note

Actress Anumol pens a heartfelt thank you note for Ayali's cast and crew.

Anumol
Anumol Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 11:35 am

Malayalam actress Anumol, who has completed shooting for her portions in the Tamil web series 'Ayali,' has penned a heartfelt post thanking the entire team for the wonderful time she had while shooting with them.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself during her last shot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anumol (@anumolofficial)

She ended her post with a shoutout to Kushi, the producer, and said: "We made it. You have inspired me a lot in all ways -- both professionally and personally. Be the same, make more good content and give opportunities to as many as you can."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Anumol Malayalam Actress Anumol Ayali Malayalam Film Industry Ayali Wrap Up Tamil Web Series
