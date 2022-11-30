‘Desi Vibes’ Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Invites Shehnaaz Gill To ‘An Action Hero’ Screening, See Her Reaction 

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her debut as a chat show host with ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’. After hosting Rajkummar Rao, she invited ‘An Action Hero’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana for the next episode of the chat show, and recently, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ star dropped a teaser of their fun conversation.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen asking the actor as to why he is not promoting his film. To which Ayushmann said that he is bad at marketing. He said, “Mujhe promotions karni nahi aati (I cannot do promotions).” Hearing this, Shehnaaz quipped that if the film is good, it will work. She adds the ‘mouth of..’ before Ayushmann corrects her by saying, “word of mouth”. The two then laugh their hearts out.

Shehnaaz then adds he’s so natural that the film would work, to which the actor says that he’s also never given an interview like this. Last but not the least, Ayushmann invites Shehnaaz to the screening of his film. And she prompts, “30 ko shoot hai meri, so first ko hi rakhna (I have a shoot on the 30th, so please do it on the 1st),” and he agrees.

However, she leaves him blushing by asking him what she should wear for the premiere, and also about the hairstyle she should do. She ends the chat by asking Ayushmann for a romantic hug. Shehnaaz shared the teaser video, “An Action Hero meets Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill… yeh toh sirf trailer hai… full video out tomorrow at 11am on my YouTube channel… @ayushmannk.”

‘An Action Hero’, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, will hit cinema halls on December 2.