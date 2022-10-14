Friday, Oct 14, 2022
'Chaudhary' Fame Mame Khan's New Album Is A Celebration Of Rajasthan

Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, who is known for his Coke Studio track 'Chaudhary', has released his new album titled 'Desert Rose' (Registan Ro Gulab).

Mame Khan
Mame Khan Spotify

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 12:07 pm

Featuring some of the most revered musicians in the independent space like Purbayan Chatterjee, Taufiq Qureshi, Gino Banks, Sheldon D'Silva, Ojas Adhiya, Dilshad Khan, Amar Sangam and Nihal Kamboj, the album is a colourful celebration of love, life and Mame Khan's colourful homeland of Rajasthan.

Happy and excited about the release of the music album, Mame Khan said in a statement, "Releasing an album along with six music videos as an independent Folk artist, is a huge achievement. Music is part of my DNA but bringing it out to my audience is another level."

The entire album along with its music videos was released on Friday onward across all audio streaming platforms.

"The title 'Desert Rose' (Registan Ro Gulab) is a mirror of what the listener can expect - something exceptionally unique and filled with beauty and inspiration. As rare and as beautiful like a Rose in the Desert," Mame Khan added.

