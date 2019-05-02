'Would Rather Kill Myself Than Help BJP,' Says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday reiterated that her candidates in Uttar Pradesh won't damage the prospects of the SP-BSP alliance, adding she would rather kill herself than help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in any way.

Speaking to NDTV while campaigning for her mother Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli, she said: "I will never compromise with that destructive ideology, never, not in my life. Every Congress candidate in Uttar Pradesh will cut into the votes of the BJP and no one else. I am very clear about this."

Priyanka's response comes after the Akhilesh-Mayawati duo attacked the Congress for "assisting the BJP" in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The 47-year-old leader had on Wednesday said that Congress fielded its candidates strategically who would just eat into the vote base of the BJP.

"It is clear that our candidates are putting up a tough fight. Where they are strong enough, they will win on their own. Where they carry less weight, we have fielded such candidates that they would eat into BJP votes," the Congress general secretary had said.

A day later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told ANI: "I don't believe that the Congress has fielded weak candidates anywhere. No party does it. People are not with them, so they are making excuses."

BSP supremo Mayawati, on the other hand, launched into a tirade against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for having hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament.

There has been a heated exchange between the leaders from SP and BSP on one side and the Congress on the other after the three parties failed to forge an alliance in UP.