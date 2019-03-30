﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  A Travelling Piano Spreads Music On World Piano Day In New York

A Travelling Piano Spreads Music On World Piano Day In New York

The annual World Piano Day was celebrated in New York City, with a travelling piano placed in a transparent cargo van voyaging across the city.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2019
A Travelling Piano Spreads Music On World Piano Day In New York
Representative Image
A Travelling Piano Spreads Music On World Piano Day In New York
outlookindia.com
2019-03-30T17:11:19+0530

A travelling piano placed in a transparent cargo van, voyaged through New York City, making stops at various locations, and inviting people to play it as a special way to mark the annual World Piano Day.

From Midtown Manhattan's Lincoln Centre and Bryant Park, to downtown's Union Square and Chinatown, the piano on Friday attracted passersby who happened to be amateur pianists or piano lovers, to get inside the van, and show their musical talent and passion.

In 2015, German pianist, Nils Frahm declared the 88th day of a year as the World Piano Day, as modern standard pianos have 88 keys. It has been celebrated in dozens of cities around the world over the past years.

Many people were attracted towards the van by the piano's beautiful melodies, taking photos and cheering for the performers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Launched by Universal Music Group, an American global music corporation, the event also celebrated the global release of Chinese pianist, Lang Lang's new album Piano Book, a collection of pieces he has loved and played since childhood.

According to a press release, as the first new album in three years from the globally celebrated piano virtuoso, the Piano Book aims to bring classical music to a global audience and spread the message that classical music is universal.

The travelling piano echoed Lang Lang's ambition to share the joy of making music, and inspire people from all backgrounds to fall in love with the piano, as he believes that "music makes life better".

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New York International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Court Cases, Police Action Cast Shadow Of Uncertainty Over Bengal LS Candidates
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters