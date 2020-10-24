Woman Orders Burger, Gets Only Ketchup; Here’s Why

The famous fast-food chain McDonald’s allows its customers to customize their orders according to their taste and preference. However, Katie Poole from Toronto, Canada went a bit extreme when she ordered a hamburger. She customized her order in such a way that she ended up receiving two sachets of Ketchup.

Being peculiarly specific about her order, Katie Poole ordered a burger with no onion, no mustard, no pickle, no bun, and no patty! McDonald’s accordingly customized her order and sent her two ketchup sachets.

Later in an amusing Instagram post, user @jodypoole wrote about how in a hungover state, her friend Katie Poole made a peculiar order. She also shared the McDonald’s receipt on her Instagram handle which shows Katie’s customization of order to no onion, no mustard, no pickle, no bun, and no patty.

Jody wrote - “So, we had a few drinks last night. @katievandemark decides a McDonald’s hamburger will cure her hangover. Now Katie is the type of person who will make modifications to a classic – “no pickles, no onions” etc. So this is what she ordered “no pickles, no onions, no mustard, no bun, no patty. They literally sent us 2 ketchup packets!”

Soon post started receiving the attention of Netizens who found the incident hilarious. Some even went on to say McDonald’s is offering “Ghost Burgers” to its customers during the time of Halloween.

