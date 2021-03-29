March 29, 2021
Poshan
Watch: Iranian Woman Acting As Basanti, Dancing To 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

A video showing a group of Iranian partygoers recreating the song 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' from Sholay goes viral and netizens are in love!

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Snippet From The Viral Video
A video of an Iranian woman dancing to the song "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" from the 1975 superhit movie Sholay has left netizens into splits. The video, shot in three different parts at a party, shows members of the party recreating the whole scene from the movie. 

The video, shared by @Sheri_happy on her social media account shows people enacting every character from Gabbar to Veeru in all seriousness. The video will definitely make your day as it did with other desi Twitter users! Watch the videos for yourself:

Here is how desi Twitter reacted to this hilarious recreation: 

Indeed, this video is proof that the craze for Bollywood is not limited to the Indians alone! 

Outlook Videos