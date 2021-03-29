Watch: Iranian Woman Acting As Basanti, Dancing To 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

A video of an Iranian woman dancing to the song "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" from the 1975 superhit movie Sholay has left netizens into splits. The video, shot in three different parts at a party, shows members of the party recreating the whole scene from the movie.
The video, shared by @Sheri_happy on her social media account shows people enacting every character from Gabbar to Veeru in all seriousness. The video will definitely make your day as it did with other desi Twitter users! Watch the videos for yourself:
ÙÂÂÂ ÛÂÂÂÚ¯ÙÂÂÂ ØªÙÂÂÂ Ø§ÙÂÂÂ Ø§ÛÂÂÂØ±Ø§ÙÂÂÂ Ø¨Ø³ÛÂÂÂØ¬ Ø´Ø¯ÙÂÂÂ Ø³Ø§ÙÂÂÂÛÂÂÂ Ø§ÛÂÂÂÙÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂÙÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÛÂÂÂ Ø±ÙÂÂÂ Ù¾ÛÂÂÂØ¯Ø§ Ú©ÙÂÂÂÙÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ¤ªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Ù¾Ø§Ø±Øª Û± ( Ù¾Ø§Ø±Øª Û²ØÂÂÂÛ³ Ø¯Ø± Ú©Ø§ÙÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂØªÙÂÂÂØ§ðÂÂÂ¤ª) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2— Sheri ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021
Ù¾Ø§Ø±Øª Û²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/IIL99JuTmL— Sheri ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021
Ù¾Ø§Ø±Øª Ø³ÙÂÂÂÙÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂ Ø¢Ø®Ø±ðÂÂÂ¤ª Ø¹Ø§Ø´ÙÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂÚ¯Ø§ÙÂÂÂ Ù¾ÛÂÂÂØ±ÙÂÂÂ Ø±Ø¯ÙÂÂÂ Ù¾Ø´Øª Ø§ÙÂÂÂÙ¾ÙÂÂÂ Ø´Ø¯ÙÂÂÂ Ú©ÙÂÂÂ Ø¯Ø§Ø±ÙÂÂÂ ØªØ§Ø³ÙÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂ ÛÂÂÂØ®ÙÂÂÂØ±ÙÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ© pic.twitter.com/ghuxueaN30— Sheri ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021
Here is how desi Twitter reacted to this hilarious recreation:
Best SHOLAY theme party!! https://t.co/xdafcmDvf3— Arth Vaishnav •EF• (@ArthVaishnav) March 29, 2021
Iranian Sholay âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ https://t.co/Atbp7kCHav— Rony Dutta (@RonyDutta) March 29, 2021
This is absolutely hilarious and heart warming.— Sandeep K. Rathod (@GenericIPguy) March 29, 2021
Also, Holi Hai ðÂÂÂ¥³ https://t.co/305QMywoIt
Amazing. I have met so many folks from across the middle East who grew up on bollywood https://t.co/ag3NlWJRhz— Vipin (@nipivg) March 29, 2021
Basanti from Persia...!!!— Anil Vashist (@anilvashist) March 29, 2021
This pleasant video made my day on #Holi . Thanks @Sheri_happy for sharing this, part three of this is superb https://t.co/pHYO8n0vRW
And the Oscar goes to Captive Dharmendra ...— Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) March 29, 2021
ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ https://t.co/57opjBTLYp
This is so cool ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/VRMqADgeLw— The Pandemic Times (@twitrathon) March 29, 2021
Absolutely brilliant https://t.co/NYn6Sn753u— à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¾à¤° for 2024 (@bhartendu2206) March 29, 2021
Brilliant.. That was awesome recreation..ðÂÂÂ¤ªðÂÂÂ¤ªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»#Sholay âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ https://t.co/otvTn43A1D— n00b (@TheDeadn00b_) March 29, 2021
This Basanti truly nailed it. âÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ https://t.co/VwctaDcF07— Sid (@siddhart_shukla) March 29, 2021
Indeed, this video is proof that the craze for Bollywood is not limited to the Indians alone!
