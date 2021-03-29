Watch: Iranian Woman Acting As Basanti, Dancing To 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

A video of an Iranian woman dancing to the song "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" from the 1975 superhit movie Sholay has left netizens into splits. The video, shot in three different parts at a party, shows members of the party recreating the whole scene from the movie.

The video, shared by @Sheri_happy on her social media account shows people enacting every character from Gabbar to Veeru in all seriousness. The video will definitely make your day as it did with other desi Twitter users! Watch the videos for yourself:

Here is how desi Twitter reacted to this hilarious recreation:

Best SHOLAY theme party!! https://t.co/xdafcmDvf3 — Arth Vaishnav •EF• (@ArthVaishnav) March 29, 2021

This is absolutely hilarious and heart warming.

Also, Holi Hai ðÂÂÂ¥³ https://t.co/305QMywoIt — Sandeep K. Rathod (@GenericIPguy) March 29, 2021

Amazing. I have met so many folks from across the middle East who grew up on bollywood https://t.co/ag3NlWJRhz — Vipin (@nipivg) March 29, 2021

Basanti from Persia...!!!



This pleasant video made my day on #Holi . Thanks @Sheri_happy for sharing this, part three of this is superb https://t.co/pHYO8n0vRW — Anil Vashist (@anilvashist) March 29, 2021

And the Oscar goes to Captive Dharmendra ...

ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ https://t.co/57opjBTLYp — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) March 29, 2021

This is so cool ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/VRMqADgeLw — The Pandemic Times (@twitrathon) March 29, 2021

This Basanti truly nailed it. âÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ https://t.co/VwctaDcF07 — Sid (@siddhart_shukla) March 29, 2021

Indeed, this video is proof that the craze for Bollywood is not limited to the Indians alone!

