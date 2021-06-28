Watch: Massive Blaze Erupts Near London's Elephant And Castle Station

June 28, 2021
The London Fire Brigade said Monday that 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were battling the blaze at railway arches near the station, which is just south of the River Thames

Associated Press (AP) 28 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:09 pm
Emergency services at the scene of a fire that has broken out at garages close to Elephant and Castle railway station in London on Monday
AP Photo
A big fire has broken out near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the capital.

Responding to videos posted on Twitter, the London Fire Brigade said Monday that 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were battling the blaze at railway arches near the station, which is just south of the River Thames and near some major London landmarks, including the London Eye.

It urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.

Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains.

No further details were immediately available.

