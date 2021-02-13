February 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Watch: Delivery Boy In China Fulfills Customer's Request, Splashes Tea On Her Ex

Watch: Delivery Boy In China Fulfills Customer's Request, Splashes Tea On Her Ex

The customer in her instruction slip reportedly wrote, 'No need to be nice to the scumbag, just splash the drink on his face'

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Delivery Boy In China Fulfills Customer's Request, Splashes Tea On Her Ex
The delivery boy handed over the instruction slip to the person, who seems still shocked on the entire incident.
Screen Grab of Youtube video
Watch: Delivery Boy In China Fulfills Customer's Request, Splashes Tea On Her Ex
outlookindia.com
2021-02-13T10:10:53+05:30

In a bizarre incident of post breakup revenge, a Chinese woman decided to unleash her anger on her ex-boyfriend with the help of a delivery boy. The video of this 'extraordinary' revenge has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in China's ShangDong city where a woman ordered milk tea for her ex-boyfriend and instructed the delivery boy to splash the drink on him. What's surprising is that the delivery boy complied with the request.

In the viral video, a delivery boy in yellow uniform and helmet can be seen splashing the drink on another man and a few moments later, he even handed over the instruction slip to the person, who seemed shocked by the entire incident.

According to Oriental Daily, the customer wrote, “No need to be nice to the scumbag, just splash the drink on his face.”

The delivery guy later apologised for his act and while handing the man a tissue reportedly said, “Sorry, I just acted based on the remarks of the customer.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US: Tennessee Businessman Leaves USD 5 Million To Pet Dog In Will

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau China International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos