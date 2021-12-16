Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India
File photo of US Mayor Eric Michael Garcetti nominated to be the US's envoy to India. | AP

Trending

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T15:01:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 3:01 pm

US President Joe Biden nominated Mayor Eric Michael Garcetti to be the US Ambassador to India on Tuesday. Following his nomination, Garcetti remarked that “India is in a tough neighbourhood”.

“India is situated in a tough neighbourhood. I intend to double-down on our efforts to strengthen India’s capacity to secure its borders and deter aggression through counterterrorism coordination,” Eric Garcetti said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti, 50, would replace Kenneth Juster, who served as the US Ambassador to India during the Trump administration.

"I am honoured to accept his nomination to serve in this role," Garcetti, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Who is Mayor Eric Garcetti?

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Eric M. Garcetti has been the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013, following 12 years as a member of the City Council, including six as Council President. The 50-year-old was elected as Los Angeles mayor in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017. He is the city's first elected Jewish mayor, and its second consecutive Mexican American mayor.

He was appointed Los Angeles' first Deputy Mayor for International Affairs to expand the city’s global ties, according to the official website of the Mayor.

An activist, a teacher, a naval officer, Garcetti was born on February 4, 1971. He is the fourth-generation Angeleno and son of public servants.

He has lived and worked in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Besides, he has been successful in his bid to bring the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games to the US for the first time in 30 years.

Garcetti co-founded Climate Mayors and led more than 400 US mayors to adopt the Paris Climate Agreement. He is the current Chair of C40 Cities – a network of 97 of the world’s biggest cities taking bold climate action and has led the organisation’s engagement and expansion in India as well as C40’s global response to the Covid-19 pandemic through the sharing of the best practices and resources.

Garcetti has also served as an intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve and taught at the University of Southern California and Occidental College.

He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Columbia University and studied as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University. Later he completed his further education at the London School of Economics.

Garcetti has been associated with the California Board of Human Rights Watch.

On the personal front, he is a father of a single child and has been a foster parent along with his wife for decades.

Views on India

Garcetti has travelled several times to India, most recently as a councilman. In college, he spent a year studying Hindi and Urdu.

“It’s the largest democracy in the world, soon to be the most populous country in the world, one of the top handful of superpowers in the world,” Garcetti said.

Speaking to reporters, Garcetti said that the United States cannot see “climate goals” without India hitting its own.

During a hearing, Garcetti said that he will push for “diversification” of India’s weapons systems.

If that diversification doesn't occur, we have to protect our data and our systems,” he said, adding that the growing defence trade between India and US has been one of the major successful stages of the bilateral ties.

Garcetti’s nomination comes at a time when the US and China have locked horns on several issues and there’s a looming threat of US sanctions on India’s over procurement of S-400 missile systems from Russia.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Joe Biden Washington State US Envoy US-India Cooperation India-US UN Envoy International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Ukraine: EU Hopes To Avoid Russia's Invasion With Sanctions Threat, Dialogue

Ukraine: EU Hopes To Avoid Russia's Invasion With Sanctions Threat, Dialogue

Oman: US Navy Rescues Five Drug Smugglers From Burning Ship, Drugs Worth $14.7 Million Retrieved

RSF Press Freedom Report: 'Times Tough For Journalists'; China, Belarus, Myanmar 'Worst Culprits'

Myanmar: Public's Cries For Gas Sanctions Grows Thunderous To Stop Military Funding

US: Joe Biden Nominates Ambassadors; Caroline Kennedy For Japan, Michelle Kwan For Belize

Myanmar: Public Demands Gas Sanctions To Curb Military Funding

Israel To Donate 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nearly Quarter Of African Nations

US: New Documents In John F Kennedy's Assassination Investigation Released

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from World

Iran All Set To Allow Reinstallation Of UN Cameras At Nuclear Site: Reports

Iran All Set To Allow Reinstallation Of UN Cameras At Nuclear Site: Reports

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Expected To Be Dominant By Mid January: EU Official

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Expected To Be Dominant By Mid January: EU Official

Harry Potter Author JK Rowling’s Transphobic Tweet Creates A Stir Again

Harry Potter Author JK Rowling’s Transphobic Tweet Creates A Stir Again

Hong Kong: Massive Fire Traps Hundreds In World Trade Centre, 12 Injured

Hong Kong: Massive Fire Traps Hundreds In World Trade Centre, 12 Injured

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Naseer Ganai / Saint Lukas Church was constructed in 1896, on the premises of the Chest Disease Hospital in Dalgate area of Srinagar. It was abandoned for five decades.

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Harsh Kumar / Women investors in India are gradually taking to cryptocurrencies but the number is considerably low as high volatility is a big deterrent for investors who prefer stability.

Ashes, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia Dominate Final Session

Ashes, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia Dominate Final Session

Koushik Paul / Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test and England look for redemption after losing the first Test in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Kushal Poddar / Stand-up comedians, ‘two-nation theory’ and other stories that failed to tickle our funny bones

Advertisement