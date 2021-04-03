April 03, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  US: Johnson & Johnson Begins Testing Covid-19 Vaccines On Teenagers

US: Johnson & Johnson Begins Testing Covid-19 Vaccines On Teenagers

After initial data from older teens (those aged 16-17 years) is reviewed, the trial will expand to add adolescents ages 12 to 15.

Associated Press (AP) 03 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
US: Johnson & Johnson Begins Testing Covid-19 Vaccines On Teenagers
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
US: Johnson & Johnson Begins Testing Covid-19 Vaccines On Teenagers
outlookindia.com
2021-04-03T09:15:03+05:30
Also read

Johnson & Johnson has started testing its Covid-19 vaccine on adolescents, beginning with those ages 16 and 17.

The teens will be added to an ongoing study of the vaccine in adults that began last September, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker said Friday. After initial data from the older teens is reviewed, the trial will expand to add adolescents ages 12 to 15.

J&J says the first teens are being enrolled in the United Kingdom and Spain. Teens in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will be added, followed by teens in Brazil and Argentina.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine, with the two-dose regimens being studied at intervals of one, two and three months after the first shot.

Dr Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development for the company's Janssen pharmaceuticals unit, says it also expects to initiate studies in pregnant women and children.

A total of 100 million J&J doses are pledged for the US by late May or June.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US: Capitol Police Officer Killed After Man Rams Car Into Barricade; Suspect Fatally Shot

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos