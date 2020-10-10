October 10, 2020
Corona
US Elections: October 15 Presidential Debate Cancelled After Donald Trump Pulls Out Over Video Format

The third debate, scheduled for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission organizing it to change its format to a virtual event to guard against the spread of US-19.
The October 15 debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was officially cancelled on Friday after Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission organizing it to change its format to a virtual event to guard against the spread of US-19.

Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate, scheduled for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

