January 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  US Capitol Attack: Twitter Bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

US Capitol Attack: Twitter Bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Dozens of QAnon social media accounts were hyping up January 6 and hoped that President-elect Joe Biden's victory would be overturned.

Associated Press (AP) 09 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
US Capitol Attack: Twitter Bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell
Representational Image
US Capitol Attack: Twitter Bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell
outlookindia.com
2021-01-09T08:36:33+05:30
Also read

Twitter has banned President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell as part of a purge of QAnon accounts following the storming of the US Capitol by a mob of violent Trump supporters.

Social media companies have been under intensified pressure to crack down on hate speech after Wednesday's attack on the Capitol.

Also Read|Meet Vincent Xavier, Indian-Origin Donald Trump Supporter Seen At US Capitol Attack

Dozens of QAnon social media accounts were hyping up January 6 in the days leading up to a Washington DC rally for Trump, expressing hope that President-elect Joe Biden's victory would be overturned.

Twitter said in an email statement on Friday: "Given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content."

Also Read|Will Not Attend President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration On Jan 20: Donald Trump

The company says that when it determines a group or campaign is engaged in "coordinated harmful activity", it may suspend accounts that it finds primarily encourages that behaviour.

QAnon is a baseless belief, born on the internet, that Trump has been secretly fighting deep state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex-trafficking ring.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'White Supremacists, Terrorists': Joe Biden Hits Out At Those Who Stormed US Capitol

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Donald Trump Joe Biden USA United States Capitol International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos