August 28, 2021
US Airstrike Targets Islamic State Member In Afghanistan

The airstrike comes in retaliation for a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group that killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport Thursday.

Associated Press (AP) 28 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:21 am
US Strikes At IS
The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the perpetrators cannot hide, and he vowed to strike back at the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said. 

