September 24, 2019
Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  UAE To Deport Indian-Origin Airport Worker Caught For Stealing Mangoes

UAE To Deport Indian-Origin Airport Worker Caught For Stealing Mangoes

The Court of First Instance on Monday ordered the 27-year-old Indian worker's deportation after paying a 5,000 dirham fine, for stealing the mangoes worth about 6 dirham on August 11, 2017, the Khaleej Times reported.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
UAE To Deport Indian-Origin Airport Worker Caught For Stealing Mangoes
UAE To Deport Indian-Origin Airport Worker Caught For Stealing Mangoes
outlookindia.com
2019-09-24T13:58:48+0530

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) court has ordered the deportation of an Indian airport worker who was held for stealing two mangoes from the baggage of a passenger last year, a media report said.

The Court of First Instance on Monday ordered the 27-year-old Indian worker's deportation after paying a 5,000 dirham fine, for stealing the mangoes worth about 6 dirham on August 11, 2017, the Khaleej Times reported.

During interrogation and prosecution investigation, the accused recounted that he had been working at Terminal 3 of the Dubai airport. His duties included loading travellers' luggage onto the conveyer belt from the container and vice versa.

He confessed that on August 11, 2017, he stole the mangoes from a fruit box that was to be shipped to India as he was thirsty and looking for water.

In April 2018, the police summoned him and interrogated him about the incident. He was arrested and his place was searched. But no stolen items were found there.

A security officer said he saw the worker on a warehouse CCTV camera opening the travellers' luggage and stealing.

The accused has the right to appeal the verdict within 15 days.

(IANS)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau UAE Smuggling Mangoes International
Next Story : Joining US War On Terror After 9/11 Was Biggest Blunder: Imran Khan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From WORLD
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement