Trump Says, ‘Kamala Harris Becoming First Woman President Will Be Insult To US’

Donald Trump attacked Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a packed rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina saying “nobody likes her” and added that it would be “an insult” to the country if she becomes the first female American president.

"People don't like her (US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris) - nobody likes her. She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country," he added.

Trump took a jibe at Harris saying that it was interesting that Biden chose her as his running mate in the upcoming US elections despite her dropping out of the presidential race earlier this year.

“She left the race and it’s interesting that they picked her because, in theory, they should win California but I don’t know, we will make them play for that,” Trump said.

Harris, a senator from California, is Joe Biden’s running partner on the Democratic presidential ticket. She is the first African American as well as Asian American woman to run for vice president in the US.

