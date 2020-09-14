Trump Claims Modi Praised Him For Doing A Great Job With Regards To Covid-19 Testing

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for the way in which he has dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic. "By far, we've tested more people than India, than many, many big countries put together. India is second in the coronavirus testing after the U.S. We are 44 million tests ahead of India. They have 1.5 billion people. And Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, what a job you've done with testing," Trump said at an election rally in Reno, Nevada as he slammed his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for poorly handling the swine flu outbreak during the previous administration.

Trump is currently campaigning in some of the key states in the West Coast and has been spending a considerable amount of time in Nevada. The U.S. President said that Modi's comment on testing being done by the U.S. needs to be explained to the U.S. media, which has heavily criticised the Trump administration for the way it has handled the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

"I said, explain that to these dishonest people (media). Biden's record demonstrates that if he had been in charge, when the China virus arrived, hundreds of thousands of more Americans would have died. As Vice President, he presided over the worst and the weakest and the slowest economic recovery, since the great depression. No state was hit harder by Biden's failure than Nevada. This is not the guy you want,” Trump said lashing at his opponent.

Trump also said that he has spent the last four years bringing jobs back to the United States, securing borders, rebuilding the military and standing up to China. "Nobody had ever stood up to China like we have stood up to China and you haven't seen the last of it,” he said.

He also accused the Democratic nominee of being controlled by “left radicals.” “Now Biden wants to surrender our country to the violent left-wing mob. If Biden wins, China wins. If Biden wins, the mob wins, if Biden wins the rioters win, the anarchists win, the flag burners, the anarchists...they all win,” Trump said. He also went on to allege that the upcoming U.S Presidential elections were being rigged in Biden’s favour.

