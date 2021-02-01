February 01, 2021
Corona
Treasure Hunter Finds King Henry VIII’s Lost Crown Worth $2.5M After 400 Years

The crown remained with King Henry till his death in 1547, after which, it was used for coronations of his children.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2021
Henry VIII
There is hardly anyone who wouldn’t have fantasized about the idea of finding a treasure. For an amateur treasure hunter, the fantasy came true when he found the lost crown of Henry VIII, the King of England from 1509 to 1547.

The crown had been missing for the past 400 years. Made of solid gold and enamel figure, the crown is worth 2.5 million USD. The monarch is remembered for his lavish reputation and extravagant lifestyle.

Equally surprising was the fact that it was found under a tree in a Northamptonshire field by a metal detectorist, Kevin Duckett. Experts say the find is one the most significant by an amateur.

The crown remained with King Henry till his death in 1547, after which, it was used for coronations of his children, Edward, Mary, and Elizabeth, and them of James I and Charles I.

In 1649, Oliver Cromwell, an English statesman, ordered that the crown be melted down, minted, and sold as coins.

However, the order was not followed.

