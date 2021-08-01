Three Rockets Strike Kandahar Airport, All Flights Cancelled: Reports

Three rockets struck Kandahar airport in Afghanistan on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, reports claimed.

"Last night three rockets were fired at the airport and two of them hit the runway... Due to this all flights from the airport have been cancelled," AFP quoted Kandahar airport chief Massoud Pashtun as saying.

This development comes in the backdrop of the United Nations office in western Afghanistan’s Herat coming under fire on Friday. One of the UN guards posted at the office was killed in the incident.

