August 01, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Three Rockets Strike Kandahar Airport, All Flights Cancelled: Reports

Three Rockets Strike Kandahar Airport, All Flights Cancelled: Reports

Two of the three rockets hit a runway at the airport late on Saturday night, reports claimed

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:07 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Three Rockets Strike Kandahar Airport, All Flights Cancelled: Reports
Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan.
AP/PTI
Three Rockets Strike Kandahar Airport, All Flights Cancelled: Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-08-01T10:07:56+05:30
Also read

Three rockets struck Kandahar airport in Afghanistan on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, reports claimed.

"Last night three rockets were fired at the airport and two of them hit the runway... Due to this all flights from the airport have been cancelled," AFP quoted Kandahar airport chief Massoud Pashtun as saying.

This development comes in the backdrop of the United Nations office in western Afghanistan’s Herat coming under fire on Friday. One of the UN guards posted at the office was killed in the incident.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India, China Miss UN Deadline To Submit Updated Carbon Emission Targets

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Afghanistan Taliban International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos