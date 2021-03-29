Suez Canal Blockade: Feeling Lonely? Try This Dating App Created Just To Give Company To Stuck Vessels

The 'Ever Given' container ship which got stuck at Egypt's Suez Canal shook the whole world as it caused immense trouble in global maritime commerce and several other ships which commuted through the same way had to wait for the ship to move.

The ship, to everyone's relief, finally refloated after being stuck for six days straight. However, it cannot be denied that the situation must have been tough for the people who got stuck inside the ship. The internet, though, decided to create memes and jokes to shift the mood towards some positivity as it does always!

Something similar happened when a San Fransisco based woman, named Danielle Baskin created a dating app called 'Forever Given' for those stuck inside the ship. The website provides spaces where one can fill who they are, for example, a crude oil tanker captain. Whereas other columns ask for who one is looking for and what the vessel is called.

I made a dating app for people stuck in the Suez Canal. https://t.co/oqXCVm8btf pic.twitter.com/oWGMwKQ4PA — Danielle (@djbaskin) March 26, 2021

However, in the end, Baskin also shared that it was just a joke to lighten the world's mood. Despite that, the netizens commented about rather hilarious possibilities like, "They can probably meet, get married and start a family before they get out of there".

