Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Resigns Amid Political Deadlock

Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan's transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Resigns Amid Political Deadlock
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdock. | AP

Trending

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Resigns Amid Political Deadlock
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T07:58:50+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 7:58 am

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation Sunday amid a political deadlock and widespread pro-democracy protests following a military coup that derailed the country's fragile transition to democratic rule.

Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan's transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup. In that time he had failed to name a Cabinet and his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.

In a televised national address Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap” to complete the transition to democracy in accordance with the 2019 constitutional document governing the transitional period.


“I decided to return the responsibility and declare my resignation as prime minister," he said, adding that his stepping down would allow a chance for another person to lead the nation and complete its transition to a “civilian, democratic country.” He did not name a successor.

The prime minister said his efforts to bridge the widening gap and settle disputes among the political forces have failed.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

He warned that the ongoing political stalemate since the military takeover could become a full-blown crisis and damage the country's already battered economy.

“I tried as much as I possibly could to prevent our country from sliding into a disaster. Now, our nation is going through a dangerous turning point that could threaten its survival unless it is urgently rectified,” he said.

The October coup had upended Sudan's plans to move to democracy after a popular uprising forced the military's overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Four months after al-Bashir's ouster, the generals and the protesters reached a power-sharing deal to rule the country through elections in 2023. However, military-civilian ties have been frayed by the military takeover that has threatened to return Sudan to international isolation.

Hamdok's resignation comes amid a heavy security crackdown on protesters denouncing not only the takeover but the subsequent deal that reinstated him and sidelined the pro-democracy movement. He was returned to office in November amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

“I have had the honour of serving my country people for more than two years. And during his period I have sometimes done well, and I have sometimes failed,” Hamdok said.

The Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group of Sudanese political parties and pro-democracy organizations, has rejected the November deal and sa remains committed to ending military rule. The alliance accused Hamdok of allowing the military to dominate the government, and continued to organize anti-coup street protests which were met with heavy crackdown.

Over the past two weeks, there was increasing speculation that he would step down. National and international efforts have failed to convince him to stay in office.

The US State Department urged on Twitter Sudan's leaders to “set aside differences, find consensus, and ensure continued civilian rule” following Hamdok's resignation.

It also called for the appointment of the next premier and Cabinet to “in line with the (2019) constitutional declaration to meet the people's goals of freedom, peace, and justice.”

 Hours before Hamdok's resignation speech, Sudanese security forces violently dispersed pro-democracy protesters, killing at least three people, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement. The group said dozens of protesters were injured.

The protests came despite tightened security and blocked bridges and roads in Khartoum and Omdurman. Internet connections were also disrupted ahead of the protests, according to advocacy group NetBlocs. Authorities have used such tactics repeatedly since the October 25 coup.

Sunday's fatalities have brought the death toll among protesters since the coup to at least 57, according to the medical group. Hundreds have also been wounded.

Allegations surfaced last month of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape by security forces against female protesters, according to the United Nations.

The ruling sovereign council has vowed to investigate violence against the protesters.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged security forces to “immediately cease the use of deadly force against protesters" and to hold those responsible for violence accountable.

“We do not want to return to the past, and are prepared to respond to those who seek to block the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a civilian-led, democratic government,” he added.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Sudan Sudanese Protestors Sudan International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Israeli Newspaper Jerusalem Post's Website Hacked On Death Anniversary of Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani

Israeli Newspaper Jerusalem Post's Website Hacked On Death Anniversary of Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive For Covid-19

EU Faces Backlash Over Suggesting Gas And Nuclear Energy As Climate Friendly

Israel Aircraft Hit Militant Targets In Gaza Strip After Rocket Attack

US Shooting: 3 Killed, 4 Injured In Firing At Mississippi's New Year's Party

US Shooting: 3 Killed, 4 Injured In Firing At Mississippi's New Year's Party

Poet Amanda Gorman Welcomes 2022 With Her 'New Day’s Lyric'

2022: When NFTs Will Turn Bold And Beautiful

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from World

Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

US-Russia: Joe Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

US-Russia: Joe Biden Talks Sanctions, Putin Warns Of Rupture Over Ukraine

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Pakistan Blast: 4 Killed, 15 Injured In Explosion At Central Quetta

Pakistan Blast: 4 Killed, 15 Injured In Explosion At Central Quetta

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Hangs Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Hangs Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Cricket Analysis: Is Time Running Out For Rahane And Pujara?

Cricket Analysis: Is Time Running Out For Rahane And Pujara?

Aditya Kumar / Experienced top-order batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane need to do more to keep upcoming batsmen like Shreyas Iyer out of the Indian Test Playing XI.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement