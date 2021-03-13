March 13, 2021
Corona
Sri Lanka To Ban Burqa, Shut Islamic Schools: Minister Sarath Weerasekera

Sri Lanka had temporarily banned the wearing of the burqa in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2021
A Sri Lankan minister on Saturday said that the country is going to ban the burqa and close more than a thousand Islamic schools.

The move is going to affect the country’s minority Muslim population.

Sri Lanka’s Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told that he has signed a paper to ban the full-face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.

Sri Lanka, which has a Buddhist majority had temporarily banned the wearing of burqa in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250 people.

According to a Reuters report, Weerasekera said that the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.

"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.

Outlook Web Bureau Sri Lanka Burqa/Headscarves/Hijab/Veils Islamist Militants International

