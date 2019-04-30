Sri Lanka Easter Attacks: Police Arrest Three Suspects, Seize Van

﻿
Powerful blasts ripped through three churches and as many luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, killing 253 people and injuring more than 500 others.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2019
Sri Lanka police have arrested three suspects and seized a van in the Easter Sunday bombings
AP Photo-File
outlookindia.com
2019-04-30T14:44:19+0530
The Sri Lankan police on Tuesday announced that three suspects were arrested along with a van connected to the devastating Easter Sunday bombings from the country's North Central Province.

The suspicious van was wanted over the terror attacks and was taken into custody at Sungavila in Polonnaruwa town, Ruwan Gunasekara, police spokesperson, said.

They said the van which bears the licence plate 'EP PX 2399' was taken into custody along with the three suspects.

The van was parked in the garden of a home in the area and further investigations are being carried out.

Last week, Sri Lanka placed all police stations in Colombo on high alert as police were hunting for an unidentified container truck and a van, believed to be carrying explosives.

A warning was issued by the Director of Security at the Colombo Harbour said intelligence had found information that an unidentified container truck and a van carrying a potential explosive device was heading towards Colombo.

A total of 106 suspects, including a Tamil medium teacher and a school principal, have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday blasts.

Powerful blasts ripped through three churches and as many luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, killing 253 people and injuring more than 500 others.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) for the attacks.

PTI

